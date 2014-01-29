JERUSALEM Jan 29 Israel Discount Bank
said its 2013 net income would be reduced by 135 million shekels
($38.6 million) due to an additional provision for its holdings
in the First International Bank of Israel (FIBI).
Discount, Israel's third-largest bank, made the provision in
light of a request from the country's banking regulator, it said
in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
It holds 26.5 percent of FIBI, Israel's fifth-largest bank,
and has said it plans to trim its stake.
Israel's top banks are slated to issue fourth quarter and
2013 financial results in March. FIBI posted third-quarter
profit of 144 million shekels, down from 161 million a year
earlier.
Discount on Tuesday said it had decided against accepting
any of the offers submitted for the acquisition of its holdings
in its U.S. unit.
($1 = 3.4993 Israeli shekels)
