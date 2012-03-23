* Future growth seen in advice offerings
* Large brokerages mostly focusing on more upscale clients
* Discount brokers promoting full-service capabilities
By John McCrank
NEW YORK, March 23 Discount brokerages, once the
domain of do-it-yourself investors looking for cheap trades, are
increasingly getting into the personal advice business, filling
a void for middle-class investors left by big, traditional
brokerages.
Fee-based assets at discount brokerages like Charles Schwab
Corp, Fidelity Investments, TD Ameritrade, and
E*Trade Financial, grew by a compound annual rate of 19
percent from 2008 to the end of 2010, versus 14 percent at
so-called wirehouses such as Morgan Stanley, according to
research firm Cerulli Associates.
"A large part of the growth that we've seen in these firms
and also the future growth that we're projecting is going to be
linked to their ability to deliver advice programs," said
Katharine Wolf, associate director at Cerulli.
Even Charles "Chuck" Schwab, a pioneer in offering cut-rate
commissions to people making their own investment decisions,
said he uses advisers to manage his portfolio.
Much of Schwab's growth in the self-directed space came
during the bull market from 1983 to 2000, when picking winning
stocks was likened to throwing darts at a board. In the dozen
years since then, the equity markets have been volatile, but
have basically come out flat.
"Investors are increasingly saying: 'It's more complicated
than simply going to a website, picking out some stocks, buying
them and hoping they go up,'" Walter Bettinger, chief executive
of Schwab, said in an interview.
Schwab has been offering advice to investors for the past
decade, a point it has highlighted since 2005 with its "Talk to
Chuck" advertising campaign.
Clients of the San Francisco company, which reported overall
assets of $1.81 trillion at the end of February, have added an
average of $1.5 billion a month for the last 14 months to Schwab
advisory programs, with most coming from self-directed accounts.
FILLING THE VOID
Over the last decade, brokerages like Morgan Stanley,
Wells Fargo, UBS, and Merrill Lynch,
have pushed further upscale in the clients they serve, because
big accounts bring bigger profits.
That has opened up room for the discount brokers, which have
aimed at investors with assets of up to $250,000. Wealthier
clients are often referred to registered independent advisers
that use the brokerages' back office and custody services.
Last year, about one in six of Schwab's more than 3 million
U.S. household accounts met with one of its financial
consultants, and another 100,000 attended Schwab workshops.
The company has about 1,500 financial consultants in
branches, and more than 1,000 who take more than 10 million
in-bound phone calls a year. Bettinger said those numbers would
most likely rise due to strong demand.
In June of 2010, Merrill started Merrill Edge, an online and
branch-based brokerage targeting middle-class investors, but
they are more the exception than the norm when it comes to the
traditional brokerages, said Alois Pirker, an analyst at
research firm Aite Group.
"Some firms will have to learn it the hard way and they will
start to adapt as the online firms start to adopt the
full-service firms type of capabilities," he said.
GETTING THE WORD OUT
Bettinger said that of Schwab's approximately $750 billion
in retail assets, $116 billion is now in advice-based services.
"That means there is in the ball park of $650 billion in our
retail business that isn't partaking in any form of fee-based
advisory services. So, there is still a lot of opportunity."
That opportunity is not lost on Schwab's competitors either.
"Three words, Dad: E*Trade. Financial. Consultants," the
ever-popular E*Trade baby advised in the firm's highest profile
television commercial of the year, during February's Super Bowl.
E*Trade said it recently connected some of its top clients
with financial consultants, and those clients ended up bringing
substantially more assets to the firm. E*Trade had $166 billion
in brokerage and stock plan accounts at the end of February.
The New York-based firm, which began as an online brokerage,
increased the number of its financial consultants last year by
42 percent to just under 300 people.
Rival TD Ameritrade will use its sponsorship of the U.S.
Olympic Team heading into the London Olympics to promote its
financial consultants, through television and other media in its
biggest ever marketing effort.