* TD Ameritrade, E*Trade, August volumes both down 37 pct
* TD Ameritrade total client assets up 15 pct
By John McCrank
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Trading volumes at online
trading firms TD Ameritrade Holding Corp and E*Trade
Financial Corp tumbled 37 percent in August as
uneasiness about the global economy kept Main Street investors
away from the equities markets.
TD Ameritrade, the No. 1 U.S. brokerage by trading volume,
said on Tuesday its clients made an average of 303,000 trades
per day in August, down 37 percent from a year earlier and down
9 percent from July. It was the lowest monthly tally for the
company since December 2008.
The August trading volumes were 6 percent below the
expectations of JMP Securities analyst David Trone.
Client trading levels so far in 2012 for TD Ameritrade,
which ends its fiscal year on Sept. 30, are at their lowest in
five to seven years, Chief Executive Officer Fred Tomczyk said
at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday.
"This is an abnormal year," Tomczyk said. "If I was going to
go back five years ago and paint a stress test for the online
brokerage industry, well, I think we've seen it and have been
living through it."
He said the European sovereign debt crisis, the fragility of
the U.S. economy, upcoming U.S. fiscal deadlines known
collectively as the "fiscal cliff" and regulatory uncertainty
were all taking a toll on investor confidence.
Separately, E*Trade said in a regulatory filing that its
clients made an average of 121,570 daily average revenue trades
in August, also down 37 percent from a year earlier and down 5
percent from July.
E*Trade said it would release other metrics for August,
including loan performance data, on or about Sept. 19.
Trading represents about 40 percent of annual revenue at TD
Ameritrade, nearly 30 percent at E*Trade and about 20 percent at
Charles Schwab Corp.
ASSETS LEVELS RISING
One factor that has been working in the favor of the
discount brokerages has been the trend of financial advisors
moving from full service brokerages to the independent space.
The discount brokerages provide back office services to
registered independent advisers and also custody their assets.
TD Ameritrade said it had $461.2 billion in total client
assets as of Aug. 31, up 15 percent from August 2011 and up 3
percent from July 2012.
Average client and brokerage-related assets were up 12
percent from a year earlier and 2 percent from July at $76
billion. Average fee-based balances, invested in areas such as
money market funds and mutual funds, rose 18 percent from a year
earlier and 3 percent from July to $93.4 billion.
Last August, volatility spiked on concerns over Europe's
debt crisis and the downgrading of the U.S. credit rating,
leading to a big increase in trading as investors tried to keep
up with wild market swings. TD Ameritrade notched three of its
four busiest trading days ever during the month.
TD Ameritrade shares closed up 1 percent at $17.44 on
Tuesday afternoon in New York, while the shares of E*Trade were
up 2.2 percent at $8.94.