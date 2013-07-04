JERUSALEM, July 4 Discount Investment Corp
plans to raise an immediate 200 million shekels ($55
million) in a public bond offering, saying it sought to
strengthen its liquidity.
Discount, one of Israel's largest holding companies, said on
Thursday the offering would be through widening a current series
of 6.6 year bonds.
Should options be exercised, the amount raised could total
660 million shekels by December, it said.
Discount, a subsidiary of financially troubled IDB Holding
Corp, controls Cellcom, Israel's largest
mobile phone operator. It also owns 70 percent of Koor
Industries, 79 percent of construction firm Property &
Building and a key stake in Super-Sol,
Israel's largest supermarket chain.
Shares of Discount were down 0.3 percent at midday in Tel
Aviv, while its series 6 bond price was down 4.1
percent.
($1 = 3.63 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)