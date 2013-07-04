JERUSALEM, July 4 Discount Investment Corp plans to raise an immediate 200 million shekels ($55 million) in a public bond offering, saying it sought to strengthen its liquidity.

Discount, one of Israel's largest holding companies, said on Thursday the offering would be through widening a current series of 6.6 year bonds.

Should options be exercised, the amount raised could total 660 million shekels by December, it said.

Discount, a subsidiary of financially troubled IDB Holding Corp, controls Cellcom, Israel's largest mobile phone operator. It also owns 70 percent of Koor Industries, 79 percent of construction firm Property & Building and a key stake in Super-Sol, Israel's largest supermarket chain.

Shares of Discount were down 0.3 percent at midday in Tel Aviv, while its series 6 bond price was down 4.1 percent.

($1 = 3.63 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)