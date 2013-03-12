TEL AVIV, March 12 Discount Investment Corp
Chief Executive Ami Erel will step down later this
month after 13 years in the position and will be replaced by
Lior Hannes, the chairman of subsidiary Koor Industries
.
Discount, one of Israel's largest holding companies, is a
subsidiary of debt-strapped conglomerate IDB Holding Corp
, which has been seeking to sell some investments to
raise cash and help pay off its debt.
Erel will continue to serve in his positions at Discount's
subsidiaries, including chairman of Cellcom, Israel's
biggest mobile phone operator, Discount said on Tuesday.
Hannes, who in the past was responsible for the group's
international activities in London, will also remain chairman of
Koor.
"I trust him, due to the experience and professionalism he
brings with him, to lead Discount to additional significant
business achievements," IDB's controlling shareholder and
chairman Nochi Dankner said in a statement.
In addition to controlling Cellcom, Discount owns 70 percent
of Koor and 79 percent of construction firm Property & Building.
It also holds a key stake in Super-Sol, Israel's
largest supermarket chain.
Koor owns about 2.4 percent of Credit Suisse and
40 percent of MA Industries, the world's biggest maker of
generic crop protection products.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)