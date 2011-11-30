JERUSALEM Nov 30 Israeli holding company
Discount Investment Corp reported a wider quarterly
loss, as it continues to be hit by its investment in Swiss bank
Credit Suisse and Las Vegas real estate.
Discount, a unit of IDB Holding Corp, lost 1.37
billion shekels ($361 million), compared with a 187 million loss
shekels in the 2010 period.
The results were weighed down by a 1.64 billion shekel loss
at its Koor Industries unit, through which Discount
holds 2.31 percent of Credit Suisse.
Koor, 63 percent owned by Discount, took a hit of 378
million shekels after selling 4.5 million Credit Suisse shares
in August. It recorded a 900 million shekel loss from the
decline in value of the rest of its holding.
Discount was also hurt by a 40 percent drop in profitability
at Cellcom , Israel's largest mobile phone
operator, and a 59 percent fall in third-quarter
profit at Super-Sol, Israel's largest supermarket
chain.
Its real estate subsidiary Property & Building
posted a third-quarter loss of 427 million shekels, compared
with a 46 million profit a year ago, due to a decline in the
value of property in Las Vegas. It also recorded a 22 million
shekel loss from its holding in the Maariv newspaper.
Discount also holds a stake in camera-in-a-pill maker Given
Imaging , which third-quarter profit nearly
quadrupled.