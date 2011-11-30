JERUSALEM Nov 30 Israeli holding company Discount Investment Corp reported a wider quarterly loss, as it continues to be hit by its investment in Swiss bank Credit Suisse and Las Vegas real estate.

Discount, a unit of IDB Holding Corp, lost 1.37 billion shekels ($361 million), compared with a 187 million loss shekels in the 2010 period.

The results were weighed down by a 1.64 billion shekel loss at its Koor Industries unit, through which Discount holds 2.31 percent of Credit Suisse.

Koor, 63 percent owned by Discount, took a hit of 378 million shekels after selling 4.5 million Credit Suisse shares in August. It recorded a 900 million shekel loss from the decline in value of the rest of its holding.

Discount was also hurt by a 40 percent drop in profitability at Cellcom , Israel's largest mobile phone operator, and a 59 percent fall in third-quarter profit at Super-Sol, Israel's largest supermarket chain.

Its real estate subsidiary Property & Building posted a third-quarter loss of 427 million shekels, compared with a 46 million profit a year ago, due to a decline in the value of property in Las Vegas. It also recorded a 22 million shekel loss from its holding in the Maariv newspaper.

Discount also holds a stake in camera-in-a-pill maker Given Imaging , which third-quarter profit nearly quadrupled.