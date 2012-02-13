TEL AVIV Feb 13 One of Israel's largest
holding groups, IDB Holding Corp, plans to merge two
of its intermediate holding companies as part of a plan to
simplify its complex pyramid-type structure and reduce costs.
Discount Investment Corp will buy the portion of
Koor Industries it does not already own.
The two companies aim to complete a deal by the end of the
second quarter. Koor's assets and liabilities would be
transferred to Discount and investors in Koor would receive cash
for their shares.
Discount already holds 70 percent of Koor, while its parent
IDB Development owns 13.3 percent and the public has 16.7
percent. Koor has a market value of 2.28 billion shekels ($613
million).
"The merger of Koor and Discount Investment would create a
merged company with a high level of liquidity, a strong, stable
balance sheet and a diversity of holdings in companies that are
leader in their sectors in Israel and abroad," the companies
said.
They have set up committees to negotiate terms of the deal
and an external auditor will be appointed to provide a valuation
for Koor.
Shares in Koor jumped 9.2 percent on the news to 52.4
shekels while Discount fell 0.1 percent to 24.83 shekels.
Discount's subsidiaries include Super-Sol, Israel's
largest supermarket chain, Cellcom, the country's
biggest mobile phone operator and real estate developer Property
and Building.
Koor owns 2.3 percent of Credit Suisse and 40
percent of MA Industries, the world's biggest maker of generic
crop protection products.