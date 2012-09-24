* Discover to refund $200 mln, pay $14 mln penalty
* Company accused of misleading consumers about add-on
products
* Bank neither admits nor denies charges
By Emily Stephenson
Sept 24 The new U.S. consumer watchdog on Monday
pledged that it will aggressively pursue financial firms for
deceptive practices, formally announcing charges against
Discover Bank and saying that similar actions are expected to
follow.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Discover Bank
will refund $200 million to settle charges it deceptively
marketed credit card "add-on" products. It will also pay a $14
million penalty.
Discover, a unit of Discover Financial Services,
first released details of the settlement late on Friday.
The joint action from the bureau and the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp marks the second major enforcement action by the
consumer agency and underscores its role of pursuing wrongdoing
that it believes directly harms average Americans.
The agency and another regulator fined Capital One Financial
Corp $210 million in July to resolve charges that its
call-center representatives misled consumers into paying for
extra credit card products.
Director Richard Cordray said financial institutions should
be on notice that deceptive or misleading marketing of products
and services is illegal.
"We continue to expect that more such actions will follow,"
Cordray told reporters on Monday.
"In the meantime, we're signaling as clearly as we can that
other financial institutions should review their marketing
practices to ensure that they are not deceiving or misleading
consumers into purchasing financial products or services," he
said.
The regulators said that from Dec. 1, 2007 to Aug. 31, 2011,
telemarketers selling payment protection, credit score tracking
and other credit card extras misled consumers about charges,
withheld important information or spoke quickly when they
disclosed prices and terms of the add-on products.
Some consumers may have been charged for the products
without knowing it because the company could bill their accounts
directly, said Kent Markus, assistant director of enforcement at
the consumer bureau.
"Discover's deceptive marketing of add-on products prevented
consumers from understanding that they were actually buying a
product and not simply receiving a free benefit," Markus said.
Discover neither admitted nor denied the allegations, the
regulators said. The company had previously said it had been
notified of a potential enforcement action and had added to its
reserves held for future legal actions.
"We have worked hard to earn the loyalty of our card
members, and we are committed to marketing our products
responsibly," Discover Chief Executive David Nelms said in a
statement on Friday.
SECOND MAJOR ACTION
The consumer agency, which was established by the 2010
Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, regulates credit cards,
mortgages and other consumer products, and formally opened its
doors in July 2011.
John Taylor, president of the National Community
Reinvestment Coalition, which works on credit issues, said the
agency's enforcement actions show a pattern of credit card
companies taking advantage of consumers by not giving them
enough information.
"Long after the housing crisis and collapse of the economy
and so on, these companies, Capital One and Discover, continued
to do abusive things," Taylor said. "People ought to be
concerned about who's in their wallet because this is the way
that consumers get ripped off."
He said the actions will likely prompt other companies to
change the way they advertise products.
FDIC Director Martin Gruenberg said the $200 million refund
represents the largest restitution amount the FDIC has ordered
for any institution it supervises.
The officials said Discover is required to extend the
refunds to more than 3.5 million consumers, most of whom are
expected to receive the funds in early 2013.
People will be reimbursed based on when they bought the
products and how long they kept them, Markus said. About 2
million people will get full restitution of all of the fees they
paid, minus any refund they already received.