UPDATE 2-Trump says actively considering breaking up big banks -Bloomberg TV
WASHINGTON, May 1 U.S. President Donald Trump said he was actively considering breaking up big banks, Bloomberg Television reported on Monday.
Jan 21 Credit card issuer Discover Financial Services Inc reported a 33 percent drop in quarterly profit as it set aside more money to cover bad loans.
The company's net income allocated to common shareholders fell to $392 million, or 87 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $588 million, or $1.23 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue, net of interest expense, fell 4.3 percent to $2.04 billion.
Discover increased its provision for loan losses by 29 percent to $457 million. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
May 1 Ailing Puerto Rico would receive $295 million in Medicaid funding from the federal government as part of the U.S. Congress' spending plan to avert a government shutdown, Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Monday.