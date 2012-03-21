March 21 Discover Financial Services
posted a higher quarterly profit, as more Americans used the
company's credit cards and fewer defaulted on their debts.
For the first quarter, the credit card lender and payment
processing network, earned $624 million, or $1.18 a share,
compared with $459 million, or 84 cents a share, a year ago.
Credit card loans grew $1.6 billion to $45.9 billion in the
quarter.
Like American Express, Discover lends directly to
consumers and also competes with Visa Inc and MasterCard
Inc to process transactions for banks.
Transaction volume for the payment services segment grew 8
percent to $46.7 billion.
Shares of the Riverwoods, Illinois-based company closed at
$31.64 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.