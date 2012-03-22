NEW YORK, March 22 Discover Financial Services executives renewed their projection of 10 to 15 percent annual growth in earnings per share at an investor conference on Thursday.

Chief Financial Officer Mark Graf also said the credit card and consumer lending company has the financial strength to increase its dividend and make acquisitions.

The targeted growth rate is the same as the executives gave at Discover's annual conference for Wall Street last year.

On Wednesday, Discover reported fiscal first-quarter earnings per share of $1.18, up 40 percent from a year earlier. The gain was driven by an unexpectedly large release of loan loss reserves, as well as by increased spending with credit cards and higher loan balances.