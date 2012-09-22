Sept 21 Discover Financial Services said
its subsidiary, Discover Bank, will pay about $200 million to
cardholders who bought certain credit-protection products over
the phone, as part of an agreement with U.S. regulators.
The issuer of credit cards, which reached an agreement in
principle with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)
and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), will pay an
additional $14 million in penalties to be split between the
regulators.
Discover Financial said in January it had been notified by
the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau over its marketing practices for fee-based
protection products, such as balance protection.
The company said it will refund money to cardholders who
bought the products by telephone from December 2007 to August
2011.
The agreement comes almost two months after Capital One
Financial agreed to pay $210 million to resolve charges
by U.S. banking regulators that its call-center representatives
misled consumers into paying for extra credit card products.
Discover Financial shares closed at $38.62 on Friday on the
New York Stock Exchange.