Taiwan stocks dip; TSMC, Cathay Fin down
TAIPEI, June 3 Taiwan stocks edged lower in a special session on Saturday as investor sentiment remained cautious after the market's climb last month to a 17-year high.
Dec 20 Credit card company Discover Financial Services's quarterly profit rose as more people shopped with their credit cards.
Profit rose to $551 million, or $1.07 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $513 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.
June 2 Brand licensor Marquee Brands LLC is leading a consortium that is preparing a bid for BCBG Max Azria Group LLC, which would allow the U.S. fashion house to exit bankruptcy with a footprint of 15 to 20 stores, people familiar with the matter said.