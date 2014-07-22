(Corrects spelling of "Discover" in paragraph 1)

July 22 Credit card issuer Discover Financial Services Inc reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly profit as customers spent more using credit cards in a recovering U.S. economy.

Net income rose to $644 million, or $1.35 per share, from $602 million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue, net of interest expense, rose 6.4 percent to $2.17 billion.