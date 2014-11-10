Nov 10 Discovery Ltd

* Agreement to acquire remaining 25 pct stake in Prudential Health Holdings Limited

* Agreement will see discovery taking ownership of Prudential's 25 pct stake in joint venture

* Acquisition is strategically consistent with Discovery's ambition to have full ownership of underlying insurance entities in UK

* Business generates 4.5 billion pounds of annual revenue, with EPS growth of 26 pct per annum compounded since 2000

* Financially, UK operations is targeting 1 billion pounds of earned premiums and 200 million pounds of new business over next 5 years

* Discovery anticipates funding acquisition through a combination of internal resources and debt