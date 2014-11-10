BRIEF-FIRST US BANCSHARES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06
* PRE-PROVISION NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $6.9 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017 VERSUS $6.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Discovery Ltd
* Agreement to acquire remaining 25 pct stake in Prudential Health Holdings Limited
* Agreement will see discovery taking ownership of Prudential's 25 pct stake in joint venture
* Acquisition is strategically consistent with Discovery's ambition to have full ownership of underlying insurance entities in UK
* Business generates 4.5 billion pounds of annual revenue, with EPS growth of 26 pct per annum compounded since 2000
* Financially, UK operations is targeting 1 billion pounds of earned premiums and 200 million pounds of new business over next 5 years
* Discovery anticipates funding acquisition through a combination of internal resources and debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [DSYJ.J PRU.L]
* PRE-PROVISION NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $6.9 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017 VERSUS $6.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 25 Deutsche Bank has named Mike Weir head of US par loan trading, according to sources.