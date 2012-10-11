MELBOURNE Oct 11 Australia's Discovery Metals
Ltd unexpectedly rebuffed a takeover offer led by a
Chinese private equity firm valuing the copper miner at A$824
million ($844.31 million), but said it remained open to a higher
bid.
Cathay Fortune Corp (CFC), founded by Chinese billionaire Yu
Yong, teamed up with the state-backed China-Africa Development
Fund (CAD) to make an offer of A$1.70 a share last week. CFC
already owns a 13.7 percent stake in the copper miner.
"The directors have advised the representatives of CFC and
CAD Fund that if they wish to put a new proposal to the board,
the board will consider and assess that new proposal on its
merits," Discovery said in a statement to the stock exchange on
Thursday.
The rejection came as a surprise, as the company's shares
last traded at A$1.64, just below the offer price, reflecting
the view that investors had expected the deal to go ahead.
Broker price targets before the bid ranged from A$0.80 to
A$1.85 a share.
Discovery's directors said the offer from CFC and CAD failed
to reflect the value of the company's management, operations and
expansion plans, exploration potential and what it called the
"scarcity value" of the company.
Discovery owns the Boseto project in a region in Botswana
that has been the focus of more than $10 billion in copper miner
takeovers in the past two years.
Canaccord Genuity analyst Jean Francois Bertincourt, one of
the more bullish analysts on the stock, said the company could
attract other bids.
Discovery has an asset with substantial production, solid
expansion potential and a very long mine life in a politically
stable country, he said.
"I've got a price target of A$1.85 on the stock. If you
apply a 30 percent control premium, there's still a lot of room
to fit another bid," Bertincourt said.
($1 = 0.9759 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ryan Woo)