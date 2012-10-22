* To go directly to shareholders; needs minimum 51 pct
acceptance
* Has agreed funding with China Development Bank
* Has bagged China regulatory clearance
(Adds details)
SYDNEY, Oct 23 A private equity firm founded by
Chinese billionaire Yu Yong has gone hostile with a A$824
million ($850.49 million) takeover bid for Australia's Discovery
Metals Ltd after the copper explorer's board rebuffed a
similar offer earlier this month.
CF Investments, 75 percent owned by Yu's Cathay Fortune and
25 percent by China-African Development Fund offered A$1.70
compared with Discovery's last closing price of A$1.65.
Discovery traded at A$1.45 before the initial offer was made
public.
The takeover offer for Discovery is the latest in a series of
small to mid-sized metals and mining deals to hit Asia in the
wake of sliding commodity prices.
And China, which accounts for nearly 40 percent of global
copper consumption, has been on the prowl for mining investments
in Africa, South America and central Asia as it looks to feed
ever expanding domestic demand for key commodities.
Discovery rejected the offer, calling it undervalued.
[ID:nL3E8LB289. The rejection came as a surprise, as the
company's shares have traded below the offer price, reflecting
the view that investors had expected the deal to go ahead.
"The decision of the Discovery Board to refuse access to due
diligence and further engagement without any reasonable basis
has prompted CFC's decision to bypass the Discovery Board," said
Yong Yu, whose net worth is estimated at $1.4 billion by Forbes.
Yu's Cathay Fortune already owns 13.7 percent of Discovery
Metals, which owns the Boseto project in Botswana, close to the
central and southern African copper belt that has seen more than
$10 billion in copper mine takeovers in the past two years.
CFC also owns 35.5 percent of Hong Kong-listed China
Molybdenum, the largest molybdenum producer in China
and the fourth largest in the world.
The firm said the offer, which has already bagged Chinese
regulatory approval, will be funded by agreed term loans from
China Development Bank and existing liquidity.
The deal, which requires a minimum 51 percent acceptance to
go ahead, follows a string of Chinese acquisitions in the
region.
Earlier this year, China-Africa Development Fund and China
Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp (CGNPC) agreed to buy Kalahari
Minerals and Extract Resources for about $2.3 billion, giving
them control of the Husab uranium project in Namibia.
[IDn:nL4E8E129F]
State-owned China National Gold is also considering a bid for
the African unit of Barrick Gold, the world's No. 1
producer.
Of late, China has seen switching away from Australia and
Canada as asset prices became more expensive. For a related
story:
Long project approval processes have also put off some
Chinese investors, spurring the search for assets in emerging
markets instead.
Citigroup is advising the Cathay Fortune and
China-Africa Development Fund on the deal.
($1 = 0.9689 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Gary Hill and
M.D. Golan)