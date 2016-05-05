Facebook to reimburse some advertisers after discovering bug
Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it would refund some advertisers after finding a bug that wrongly attributed video carousel ad clicks as clicks to the advertisers' websites.
Discovery Communications Inc, the owner of the Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue as advertising and distribution revenue improved at its U.S. networks.
Net income available to the company rose to $263 million, or 42 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $250 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.
Discovery, which gets more than half its revenue from international networks, said revenue rose to $1.56 billion from $1.54 billion.
(Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
TORONTO BlackBerry Ltd is working with at least two automakers to develop a security service that would remotely scan vehicles for computer viruses and tell drivers to pull over if they were in critical danger, according to a financial analyst.