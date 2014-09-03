BRIEF-China Investment Fund International proposes to raise not less than hk$62.0 mln and not more than hk$66.0 mln
April 27 China Investment Fund International Holdings Ltd
Sept 3 Discovery Ltd :
* FY normalised headline earnings up 24 pct to R3,457 million
* FY embedded value up 21 pct to R43.1 billion
* FY normalised profit from operations up 23 pct to R4,976 million
* Period saw new business grow 15 pct to R12,196 million
* Discovery health's operating profit increased 10 pct to R1,854 million
* FY net insurance premium revenue R20.91 billion
* Final gross cash dividend of 78.0 cents per ordinary share
* After year-end there was a credit event reported for African bank investments limited
* Co is only effected by credit event through indirect money market, equity unit trust investments, exposure for shareholders is immaterial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 China Investment Fund International Holdings Ltd
April 27 Naos Emerging Opportunities Company Ltd :