JOHANNESBURG Feb 3 Insurance group Discovery
has hired Deon Marius Viljoen as its new group chief
financial officer from financial services group Alexander Forbes
, the company said on Friday.
Viljoen joins the company as it moves closer to establishing
a banking presence in South Africa.
Viljoen will take up his new role at Discovery in May, the
company said in a statement. He had been CFO at Alexander Forbes
since 2007 and also served as its interim CEO for a short period
last year.
"Deon brings tremendous experience to this role, and will
add value to the Discovery team," the company said.
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Keith Weir)