JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 South Africa's biggest health insurer, Discovery Ltd, plans to invest an initial 2.1 billion rand ($151.11 million) to create a retail bank, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"It's our intention to build a full-service retail bank," chief executive Adrian Gore said. "No progress yet and we are only about to embark (on it) now." (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Susan Fenton)