May 6 Discovery Communications Inc reported a 22 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong advertising growth in its international networks.

Net income available to Discovery Communications fell marginally to $230 million, or 66 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $231 million, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.41 billion from $1.16 billion.

Media companies such as Discovery make money from advertising on their cable networks and from fees paid by companies such as Comcast Corp and DirecTV to carry their channels. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)