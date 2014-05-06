May 6 Discovery Communications Inc
reported a 22 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by
strong advertising growth in its international networks.
Net income available to Discovery Communications fell
marginally to $230 million, or 66 cents per share, in the
quarter ended March 31 from $231 million, or 63 cents per share,
a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $1.41 billion from $1.16 billion.
Media companies such as Discovery make money from
advertising on their cable networks and from fees paid by
companies such as Comcast Corp and DirecTV to
carry their channels.
(Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)