Aug 25 South African insurer Discovery Limited
said full-year profit would be in the range of flat to
up to 5 percent higher than last year following increased
investment in new initiatives including plans to expand into the
banking sector.
* FY normalised HEPS, excluding one-off items, is expected
to increase in the range of 0 pct to 5 pct, to between 672.2
cents and 705.8 cents over prior period (2015: 672.2 cents)
* Sees FY HEPS expected to decrease by 30 pct to 40 percent,
to between 617.7 cents and 529.4 cents over prior period
* Company investments include taking on the Bankmed medical
scheme contract, and increased costs arising from growth in Ping
An Health and other International Partner Markets.
* Discovery launched its behaviour tracking and rewards
programme in Japan last month, teaming up with life insurer
Sumitomo Life Insurance Co and telecommunications and
Internet company SoftBank Group Corp.
* At 0931 GMT shares were up 0.58 percent at 120.40 rand
