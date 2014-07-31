July 31 Discovery Communications Inc reported a 10 percent rise in second-quarter revenue, helped by a 23 percent jump in advertising sales in its international networks.

Net income available to the company rose to $379 million, or $1.09 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $300 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $1.61 billion from $1.47 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)