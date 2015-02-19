* Forecasts 2015 rev, adj profit growth in "high-single to
low-double digits"
* Reports Q4 rev of $1.68 bln vs est $1.7 bln
* Q4 adj EPS of $0.43/shr vs est $0.41
* Shares rise as much as 4.8 pct
(Adds shares, analyst comment, forecast, CFO comments)
By Lehar Maan and Sai Sachin R
Feb 19 Discovery Communications Inc,
the owner of Animal Planet and the Discovery Channel, said
better pricing would help its U.S. advertising revenue improve
in 2015, and forecast continuing strong growth in its
international networks.
The upbeat forecast helped Discovery's shares reverse
initial losses to rise as much as 4.8 percent in early trading
on Thursday.
The company forecast full-year revenue and adjusted profit
to grow in the "high-single to low-double digits" in percentage
terms on a constant currency basis.
Discovery expects U.S. ad sales to accelerate in the first
quarter due to "solid" pricing, Chief Financial Officer Andrew
Warren said on a post-earnings call.
Ad revenue from Discovery's U.S. networks fell 3.2 percent
to $398 million in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, hurt
by lower demand for the company's content.
Discovery also reported a better-than-expected adjusted
quarterly profit, driven by strong growth in its international
networks.
Ad revenue from international networks rose 6.7 percent in
the quarter ended Dec. 31, helped by higher delivery in Western
Europe and volume growth in Latin America.
"From a fundamental perspective, the trends outside the U.S.
are still very strong, and inside the U.S., they're clearly
focused on fixing areas of weakness... Clearly today, the stock
is looking towards 2015 and beyond," BofA Merrill Lynch analyst
Jessica Reif Cohen told Reuters.
However, Discovery's revenue from Russia, which has dragged
on the company's otherwise impressive international revenue
growth in recent months, looks set to continue its downward
spiral due to a new Russian law that bans advertising on cable
channels with foreign content.
The "difficult geopolitical situation" in Russia hurt the
company's revenue forecast by about $50 million, Warren said.
Falling viewership in the United States has led to Discovery
losing advertisers to companies such as Netflix Inc and
Amazon.com Inc, which offer video on-demand content.
Discovery partnered with Hulu last December in an attempt to
reverse the trend, allowing the television-streaming website to
offer shows such as 'MythBusters' and the Emmy Award-winning
'Deadliest Catch'.
Discovery's channels will also be available on PlayStation
Vue, a cloud-based TV service by Sony Network Entertainment
International LLC, a unit of Sony Corp of America.
Excluding items, Discovery earned 43 cents per share in the
quarter, above the average analyst estimate of 41 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The stock was up 2.7 percent at $31.72 in midday trading on
the Nasdaq.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan and Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing
by Simon Jennings)