BRIEF-Ellington Financial LLC reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 10 South Africa's biggest health insurer Discovery Ltd reported a 14 percent rise in annual profit on Thursday, boosted by a near doubling of the number of people on its medical scheme.
Discovery, which also runs a life insurance business, said normalised diluted headline earnings per share totaled 663 cents in the year to the end of June compared with 580 cents a year earlier.
Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items.
The company said the number of people on its medical insurance increased by nearly two-fold after winning a contract to manage Bankmed Medical Scheme, which covers more than 200,000 financial services professionals. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by David Holmes)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK, May 4 Investors pulled $3.7 billion from U.S.-based equity funds during the latest week, retreating after three straight weeks of adding cash to those products, Lipper data showed on Thursday.