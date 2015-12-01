Dec 1 Discovery Communications Inc
launched its own streaming service on Tuesday to offer more
options for cable and satellite TV subscribers.
The service, called Discovery GO, will let subscribers watch
live and on-demand shows from nine U.S. Discovery networks such
as Discovery Channel, TLC and Animal Planet, the company said.
The cable industry faces an increasing threat to revenue as
consumers drop pay TV packages and switch to streaming services
such as Netflix and Hulu, a trend known as
"cord-cutting."
To counter the threat, media companies have been trying to
popularize what they call TV Everywhere, a platform to watch
live and on-demand programming on computers, tablets,
Internet-connected TVs and mobile phones.
Other such TV Everywhere services include the HBO Go, Watch
ESPN and Xfinity TV apps.
Discovery GO service is available on iOS and Android
platforms and also on DiscoveryGO.com.
