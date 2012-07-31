July 31 Discovery Communications Inc's
quarterly profit beat market estimates on revenue growth at its
international and domestic networks.
The company- whose cable networks include Discovery Channel,
TLC and Animal Planet - forecast full-year revenue of between
$4.55 billion and $4.65 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting $4.6 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income available to stockholders rose to $293 million,
or 76 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $264 million,
or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased 7 percent to $1.14 billion.
Analysts had expected earnings of 70 cents per share on
revenue of $1.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.