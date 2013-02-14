Feb 14 Discovery Communications Inc's quarterly profit fell short of analysts' estimates as revenue from U.S. networks, its biggest business, grew only 4 percent.

Net income from continuing operations available to Discovery stockholders fell to $224 million, or 61 cents per share in the fourth quarter, from $336 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 76 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, whose cable networks include Discovery Channel, TLC and Animal Planet, said total revenue rose 8 percent to $1.2 billion.