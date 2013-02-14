Feb 14 Discovery Communications Inc's
quarterly profit fell short of analysts' estimates as revenue
from U.S. networks, its biggest business, grew only 4 percent.
Net income from continuing operations available to Discovery
stockholders fell to $224 million, or 61 cents per share in the
fourth quarter, from $336 million, or 86 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 76 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, whose cable networks include Discovery Channel,
TLC and Animal Planet, said total revenue rose 8 percent to $1.2
billion.