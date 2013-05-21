SYDNEY May 21 Australia-listed copper miner
Discovery Metals Ltd has opened its books to spurned
private equity suitor Cathay Fortune Corp and others in an
effort to attract a new takeover offer, potentially valuing it
at A$195 million ($190 million), it said on Tuesday.
Discovery, which has been ramping up output at its main
project in Botswana, rejected in November a A$824 million or
A$1.70 per share bid from Cathay Fortune, its top shareholder.
After running into problems at its Boseto Copper project and
failing to secure Cathay's support for a capital raising,
Discovery said it had decided to put itself up for sale.
Discovery said in a statement it was in talks with a number
of interested parties and would be seeking binding proposals by
June 10, 2013.
Cathay Fortune has proposed a new indicative and conditional
offer of A$0.35-A$0.40 per share and had started due diligence,
but there was no guarantee it would make a bid, Discovery said.
Shares in Discovery have been suspended since April 18, last
trading at A$0.34 per share. The stock, due to resume trading on
Tuesday, traded as high as A$1.76 in October.
($1 = 1.0212 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)