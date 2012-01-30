LONDON Jan 27 Neglected Tropical Diseases
(NTDs) are a group of 17 diseases that disproportionally affect
the very poor. The World Health Organisation estimates that more
than a billion people worldwide are affected by NTDs, including
more than 500 million children.
Thirteen major drugmakers made a joint announcement in
London on Monday with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the
U.S., British and United Arab Emirates governments and other
international donor groups of a coordinated plan to control or
eliminate 10 NTDs by the end of this decade.
Following are details on the 10 diseases:
* Blinding Trachoma
- A bacterial infection of the eye that causes the eyelids
to scar and ultimately turn inward. It is the leading infectious
cause of blindness in the world and affects around 40 million
people in 57 endemic countries. Africa is the most affected
continent and India, Brazil and China are the countries with the
highest burdens outside Africa.
* Leprosy
- A bacterial infection that causes severe and disfiguring
damage to the skin, peripheral nerves, lining of the upper
respiratory tract, eyes and other organs. Around 200,000 new
cases of leprosy are reported each year, concentrated in 17
countries. Southeast Asia is the source of roughly two-thirds of
newly reported cases. Brazil and South Sudan also have high
rates of the disease.
* Sleeping sickness, or Human African Trypanosomiasis
- Transmitted by the parasite Trypanosoma brucei through the
bite of the tsetse fly, sleeping sickness threatens millions of
people in 36 countries in sub-Saharan Africa. The parasite
multiplies in the lymph and blood, causing headaches, fever,
weakness and pain in the joints. In time, the parasite migrates
to the central nervous system and causes severe neurological and
psychiatric disorders, eventually leading to death.
* Guinea worm disease, or dracunculiasis
- The largest nematode worm infection affecting humans,
growing up to three feet in length. It is transmitted by
drinking water containing a small crustacean that serves as an
intermediary host. After growing in human tissues, the female
worm emerges painfully through the skin, usually in the feet, to
release larvae into water bodies. Most cases occur primarily in
four endemic countries, South Sudan, Mali, Ethiopia and Ghana,
with 97% of the burden occurring in South Sudan.
* Lymphatic filariasis, or elephantiasis
- A mosquito-borne worm disease usually acquired in
childhood that manifests clinically in late childhood and early
adulthood. When the worms grow large enough, they block the
lymphatic system, potentially leading to lymph fluid buildup
that causes radical and disfiguring swelling of limbs and
genitals known as elephantiasis. Around 120 million people have
lymphatic filariasis, with 1.3 billion at risk. The disease is
concentrated in Southeast Asia and Africa with a significant
burden in Brazil.
* Chagas disease, or American trypanosomiasis
- A chronic debilitating condition caused by a parasite
transmitted by the infected faeces of blood-sucking bugs. It can
also be contracted through transfusion of infected blood, by
organ transplantation or congenitally from an infected mother to
her foetus. About 10 million people are infected and 25 million
are at risk, primarily in Latin America - although cases are
increasingly detected in the U.S., Canada and Europe from
immigration. More than 10,000 die each year from this disease,
mostly from cardiac complications.
* Visceral Leishmaniasis or kala-azar
- A parasitic infection spread by sandflies. Its most lethal
form, visceral leishmaniasis attacks the internal organs and, if
left untreated, is fatal usually within two years. Even when
treated, the parasite can reemerge, infect the skin and cause
disfiguring lesions. The disease is most prominent in East
Africa, South America and Southeast Asia. There are an estimated
500,000 new cases each year, mostly in South Asia, Sudan, South
Sudan, Ethiopia and Brazil. About 50,000 people die from the
disease each year.
* Onchocerciasis, or river blindness
- A black fly-borne parasitic disease of the skin and eyes
caused by a filarial worm. The disease causes skin lesions,
severe itching and visual impairment, including permanent
blindness, and can shorten life expectancy by up to 15 years. It
is the second most common infectious cause of blindness after
trachoma. An estimated 37 million people worldwide are infected
with the pathogen and 90 million people are at risk. More than
99 percent of those infected live in 30 endemic countries in
Africa. The remainder are in Yemen, or in various Central and
South American countries.
Schistosomiasis or bilharziasis
- Another parasitic disease transmitted through water-borne
parasitic worms. The majority of suffering and deaths associated
with schistosomiasis is the result of slow damage to the host
organs caused by accumulation of parasite eggs in the tissues
over many years.
Schistosomiasis is present in the Americas, Africa, the
Middle East, Southeast Asia and the Western Pacific. The disease
is most prevalent in sub-Saharan Africa, which has more than 90
percent of cases. At least 200 million people are estimated to
have schistosomiasis and 800 million live in endemic areas.
* Helminthiasis, or hookworm, roundworm, or whipworm
- Soil-transmitted helminthes (STH) are intestinal worms
transmitted through fecal-oral contamination or through the
skin. Heavy worm burdens lead to malnutrition, anemia, diarrhea,
abdominal pain, weight loss, loss of appetite and impaired
cognitive and physical development in children. More than a
billion people in tropical and subtropical regions are estimated
to be infected. While the disease causes relatively few deaths,
around 300 million people suffer severe, debilitating symptoms.
