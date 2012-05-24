May 24 The maker of a new digital video recorder
that lets viewers skip television commercials at the touch of a
button has asked a federal judge to let it sell the product, in
a challenge to broadcast TV networks that oppose the technology.
Dish Network Corp on Thursday asked for a court
order that its "Auto Hop" feature does not infringe any
copyright owned by the four major U.S. television networks: Walt
Disney Co's ABC, CBS Corp's CBS, News Corp's
Fox and Comcast Corp's NBC.
It filed its request with the U.S. District Court in
Manhattan.