* Ad Hop feature lets DVR users skip over commercials
* Dish says no copyright infringement
* CBS, NBC, Fox filing lawsuits against Dish
* ABC also opposes ad zapper
By Liana B. Baker and Jonathan Stempel
May 24 A legal battle erupted between DISH
Network and some of the major broadcast networks Thursday as the
two sides traded lawsuits over the satellite distribution
company's "Hopper" DVR, which threatens to bring down the
television business model by allowing viewers to skip over
commercials entirely.
Dish Network Corp asked a Manhattan federal judge
to declare that its "Auto Hop" feature does not infringe any
copyright owned by the four major U.S. television networks: Walt
Disney Co's ABC, CBS Corp's CBS, News Corp's
Fox and Comcast Corp's NBC.
CBS, Fox and NBC, meanwhile, are filing their own lawsuits
to stop Dish from transmitting their programs in a way that lets
viewers watch them without commercial interruptions. ABC's plans
were not immediately clear.
With 14 million subscribers, Dish is the second-largest
satellite TV provider in the United States behind DirecTV
.
TV networks are upset that Dish, led by billionaire chairman
Charles Ergen, would introduce the "Auto Hop" feature that may
well please viewers, but would undermine the networks' key
source of revenue: advertising.
Dish introduced a high-definition DVR called the Hopper
earlier this year and declined to say on Thursday how many of
its subscribers are using the new device that contains the ad
zapper.
It added Auto Hop on May 10 and began advertising the
product just as the networks were conducting their crucial
"up-fronts," where they tout their pr ogramming for the next
season to their own advertisers. TV ad spending is estimated to
reach more than $200 billion globally in the next five years.
Brean Murray analyst Todd Mitchell said Dish is embroiled in
this latest dispute because it is sick of paying high
programming fees and wants to negotiate better deals with
broadcasters.
"This is about programming costs," Murray said. "Dish is
saying, if you want to charge me up to the wazoo, we will
disable commercials. But if you charge us less, we can disable
the feature."
Ergen has consistently provoked programmers, most recently
threatening to drop AMC Networks from its systems and
criticizing it for devaluing its content by putting its shows on
Netflix. Ergen once publicized the home number of Mel Karmazin,
then-CEO of Viacom, during another tussle over fees.
In its complaint, Dish maintained that the Auto Hop lets
viewers fast-forward through but not delete commercials, and
said the feature does not alter the broadcast signal.
The feature does not affect cable programming, and requires
viewers to wait until 1 a.m. on the morning after a show airs
before they can skip over commercials.
Dish also said other companies offer products with similar
features, citing Microsoft Corp's offering of a
commercial-skipping feature as an add-on to its Windows Media
Center.
Dish's senior vice president of programming Dave Shull said
in an interview that Dish hopes to resolve the matter with
networks and that the ad skipping feature "is not nearly as
detrimental as they fear."
Fox, in its lawsuit filed in a California federal court,
countered that Dish has only "narrow permission" to retransmit
its broadcast signals, and should not sell a product that lets
it trumpet "commercial-free TV" without permission. It also
seeks compensatory and other damages.
Scott Goggin, a Fox spokesman, said Dish's launch of an ad
zapper reflects a "clear goal of violating copyrights and
destroying the fundamental underpinnings of the broadcast
television ecosystem," requiring a swift response.
The Dish lawsuit is: Dish Network LLC v. American
Broadcasting Cos et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District
of New York, No. 12-04155. The networks' lawsuits include: Fox
Broadcasting Co et al v. Dish Network LLC et al, U.S. District
Court, Central District of California; and NBC Studios LLC et al
v. Dish Network Corp in the same court.