LOS ANGELES Nov 7 A judge in Los Angeles has
rejected a bid by Fox Broadcasting Company to block Dish
Network's AutoHop feature that allows users to skip
commercials, Dish said on Wednesday.
TV networks are upset that Dish's AutoHop feature will
undermine their key source of revenue: advertising. Fox had
asked for a court injunction to block the feature.
District Judge Dolly Gee rejected Fox's request, according
to a statement from Dish Network, the satellite television
provider run by billionaire Charles Ergen.
"Dish is gratified that the court has sided with consumer
choice and control," Dish Executive Vice President and General
Counsel Stanton Dodge said in a statement.