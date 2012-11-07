LOS ANGELES Nov 7 A judge in Los Angeles has rejected a bid by Fox Broadcasting Company to block Dish Network's AutoHop feature that allows users to skip commercials, Dish said on Wednesday.

TV networks are upset that Dish's AutoHop feature will undermine their key source of revenue: advertising. Fox had asked for a court injunction to block the feature.

District Judge Dolly Gee rejected Fox's request, according to a statement from Dish Network, the satellite television provider run by billionaire Charles Ergen.

"Dish is gratified that the court has sided with consumer choice and control," Dish Executive Vice President and General Counsel Stanton Dodge said in a statement.