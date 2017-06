June 5 U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE SUE MYERSCOUGH IN SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS ORDERS DISH TO PAY $168 MLN CIVIL PENALTY TO U.S. JUDGE ALSO ORDERS DISH TO PAY $28 MLN CIVIL PENALTIES TO THE FOUR STATES, FOR A TOTAL AWARD OF $280 MLN JUDGE SAYS AWARD REPRESENTS ABOUT ONE-FIFTH OF DISH'S 2016 AFTER-TAX PROFIT U.S. JUDGE ORDERS DISH NETWORK TO PAY $252 MLN IN ROBOCALL CASE -- COURT RULING JUDGE ALSO ORDERS DISH TO PAY $84 MLN DAMAGES TO CALIFORNIA, ILLINOIS, NORTH CAROLINA, OHIO JUDGE CHARACTERIZES THE TOTAL AWARD AS "NOT ONEROUS," AND REJECTS WHAT SHE CALLS DISH'S "PLEAS OF POVERTY AND LACK OF CASH" JUDGE RULED AFTER NON-JURY TRIAL OVER WHETHER DISH VIOLATED DO-NOT-CALL LAWS