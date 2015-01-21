Jan 20 * U.S. judge rules in favor of DISH Network Corp and against Twenty

First Century Fox Inc -on fox's copyright claims over hopper,

primetime anytime -- court ruling * U.S. district judge dolly gee grants summary judgment to DISH over fox

copyright claims related to primetime anytime, autohop, hopper * Judge lets fox pursue some claims over whether DISH Technology violated a

2002 contract governing distribution of fox programming * Judge's decision is dated January 12, but has been made public in a partially

redacted form