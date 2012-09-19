* AMC's Voom HD suing Dish for $2.4 bln
* Cablevision says Dish broke contract in '08
* Trial kicks off this week in State Court in Manhattan
By Liana B. Baker
Sept 19 Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen and the
father-son team behind Cablevision Systems Corp, Charles
and James Dolan, will square off in a multibillion-dollar legal
battle that goes to trial this week in Manhattan.
Ergen and the Dolans, among the most press-averse media
executives, are expected to testify in New York State Supreme
Court in a f o ur-year-old lawsuit involving a package of high
definition channels Dish pulled off the air in 2008.
Voom HD, a unit of Cablevision, sued Dish Network
for $2.4 billion in damages alleging it violated a 15-year
contract to carry a suite of HD programming, which included
channels devoted to Kung Fu and video games.
Voom HD is now a part of AMC Networks, which
Cablevision spun out last year, meaning that the long-simmering
dispute could also have repercussions for the company
responsible for bringing viewers critically acclaimed shows such
as "Mad Men" and "Breaking Bad."
Dish in July blacked out AMC's networks - which also include
IFC, Sundance and WE - for its 14 million subscribers, saying
the networks didn't generate ratings large enough to justify the
licensing fee increases AMC was seeking in a new contract. Dish
customers account for 13 percent of AMC's subscriber base.
AMC maintains that Dish dropped its channels to gain
negotiating leverage in the Voom HD case and said that the two
companies had never discussed a new carriage agreement.
The outcome of the trial, which gets under way this week,
could affect whether Dish ever picks up the channels again. The
trial is expected to last about a month.
THE CASE
The Voom HD channels involved in the case are a holdover
from a unsuccessful attempt by Cablevision to launch its own
satellite TV service in 2003 to compete with Dish Network, then
known as EchoStar Communications Corp, and DirecTV.
After the service failed to attract subscribers and piled on
losses for about two years, Cablevision's board voted to shut it
down in 2005.
The main champion of Cablevision's satellite venture was
Charles Dolan, a cable industry pioneer and billionaire who
founded the cable television company and Time Warner's
HBO. Dolan will be the first witness for Cablevision and should
testify this week, according to a source familiar with the case.
Josh Sapan, the current chief executive of AMC Networks, and
Dolan's son, James, who succeeded his father as Cablevision's
CEO, are also expected to take the stand during the trial.
Ergen, who played professional poker before founding Dish
Network, has shed his media reticence in recent months to speak
out about his company's wireless ambitions and will testify on
Dish's behalf.
Dish carried the Voom HD channels for two years before HD
content became cheaper and easier to come by, leading Dish to
become "desperate" and "frantic" to get out of its contract,
according to a pre-trial memo prepared by Cablevision's
attorneys. Dish had agreed to pay Cablevision $3.25 per
subscriber each month, and the subscriber fees were set to rise
over the course of the deal.
The contract between the two companies included a term that
Voom HD was required to spend at least $100 million on
programming for the networks in the first five years of the
agreement. In 2008, Dish ended the agreement, arguing that Voom
HD did not meet that provision. It said Cablevision only spent
$59 million on the service in 2006, while the rest was spent on
overhead costs.
Cablevision maintains that these expenditures were part of
the agreement and, when factored in, they brought its investment
in the venture in 2006 to more than $100 million.
A key question the jurors will have to answer is whether
Cablevision spent that amount.
Dish experienced a setback in the trial after the judge
presiding over the case, Richard Lowe, found it had destroyed
evidence in a pre-trial ruling in November 2010. As part of the
ruling, the state judge said he would tell the jury during the
trial that the emails that Dish destroyed would have helped
Cablevision's case.
Cablevision attorney Orin Snyder said in a statement that
the company is "confident that once the jury hears the evidence
in this case, they will conclude that Dish Network illegally
terminated its contract." A Dish spokesman said the satellite TV
company would prevail on the merits of the case.
The case is VOOM HD Holdings v. Echostar Satellite, New York
State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 600292/2008.