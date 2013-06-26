By Liana B. Baker and Sinead Carew
June 26 Dish Network Corp has bowed out
of the battle for mobile service provider Clearwire Corp
, marking the second major blow in less than a week
against Dish chairman and founder Charlie Ergen and his plan to
expand into wireless.
The decision, announced on Wednesday, officially put an end
to a bidding war between Dish and Clearwire's majority owner
Sprint Nextel Corp, and raised questions about what
options Ergen has left in as he tries to expand beyond satellite
TV services into the U.S. wireless market.
Dish was driven out by Sprint's increased offer for
Clearwire the week before. Sprint's offer of $5
per share trumped the $4.40 per share proposal from Dish and won
the support of a key group of dissident Clearwire shareholders.
Analysts and investors have been questioning what kind of
deal or partnership Ergen will look for next. Several analysts
have said his best option could be to make a bid for No. 4 U.S.
mobile provider T-Mobile US Inc, whose majority
shareholder is Deutsche Telekom AG. Dish declined to
comment on the prospects for a T-Mobile deal or on its future
plans for wireless.
"It's an option," said a source familiar with the matter,
referring to a T-Mobile US deal.
But the person, who asked not to be named, added that
T-Mobile was not the only possible partner. The source noted
that Ergen has always said he would pursue all of his options.
As recently as 2011, Deutsche Telekom tried to leave the
U.S. market and some analysts saw the merger of T-Mobile USA
with smaller U.S. company MetroPCS earlier this year as another
possible step towards an ultimate exit.
Dish has already invested more than $3 billion to buy its
own wireless airwaves, but it has no experience building
wireless services or competing with large rivals such as Verizon
Wireless and AT&T Inc.
As a result Ergen has said in the past he would prefer not
to enter the market alone and would favor a partnership with an
established operator.
"I don't think they've given up on wireless. They need to
have access to one of the wireless operators' subscriber base,"
Brean Capital analyst Todd Mitchell said referring to Dish.
Sprint and Dish had been battling since January over
Clearwire's valuable wireless airwaves and vying to buy out
minority shareholders.
On Friday last week, Dish also retreated from a larger
battle to buy No. 3 U.S. mobile provider Sprint. Sprint
shareholders voted on Tuesday in favor of a sweetened takeover
offer from Japan's SoftBank's Corp.
Clearwire's minority shareholders will vote on the Sprint
bid on July 8. Sprint had to raise its offer for Clearwire three
times because of pressure from shareholders.