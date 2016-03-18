(Adds NBC statement)

LOS ANGELES, March 18 Satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp said on Friday it would request arbitration to determine the terms of a renewed distribution agreement with Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal networks.

Dish said the networks would remain available to Dish customers during the arbitration as well as a 10-day "cooling off period" during which the parties can continue negotiating.

"We remain hopeful that we can reach a mutually beneficial agreement that benefits all parties, including our viewers," Dish said in a statement.

NBCUniversal said in an email that it would "continue to negotiate in good faith" during the cooling-off period.

"We are glad Dish recognizes the great value that NBCUniversal provides their subscribers and is committed to reaching a new distribution agreement," it said.

Dish said on Tuesday it was suing NBCUniversal for breach of contract and expected to file for arbitration.