March 26 Dish Network Corp Chief
Executive Officer Charlie Ergen recently contacted DirecTV
CEO Mike White to discuss a possible tie-up of the
companies, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the
matter.
White is reluctant to pursue a deal and no official process
is underway, Bloomberg reported.
Both Dish and DirecTV representatives declined to comment.
Any talks between the two major U.S. satellite television
operators would come as the two top cable TV providers, Comcast
Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc agreed to
merge.
Shares of DirecTV jumped 7.7 percent at $77.83, Dish was up
9.4 percent at $63.92 in afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)