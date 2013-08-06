UPDATE 2-China's shadow banking rebounds in March, household loans surge despite curbs
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
NEW YORK Aug 6 Dish Network founder and Chairman Charlie Ergen said on Tuesday that his preference would be for a network partnership in wireless and that T-Mobile US could be his only option left as an acquisition or merger target.
"I think there's a lot of options for us in the wireless business," Ergen said in response to analyst questions on a quarterly earnings call.
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February
* Reported on Thursday FY net loss group share of 2.7 million euros ($2.87 million) versus loss of 5.6 million euros a year ago