* Dish tells FCC requirements, penalties excessive
* Proposes more modest initial milestone after 4 yrs
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, May 17 Dish Network Corp
told U.S. communications regulators on Thursday that their
proposed timetable for Dish's planned wireless network was
unrealistic and carried too harsh a penalty for failing to meet
requirements.
The second-largest satellite TV provider in the United
States proposed that it have four years to reach an initial
milestone, instead of the three years proposed by the Federal
Communications Commission.
That initial phase would reach 60 million people under the
Dish proposal, rather than the 30 percent of the U.S. population
that the FCC proposed, roughly 90 million people.
Dish also urged the FCC to adopt more flexible sanctions for
failing to meet buildout milestones, "rather than requiring a
draconian outcome such as automatic license termination," the
company said in a filing with the regulator.
Dish is seeking to diversify its business beyond pay TV. The
company spent more than $3 billion last year to buy spectrum
from DBSD and TerreStar.
The FCC in March approved Dish's license to acquire the
spectrum, but denied the company's request for a waiver to allow
it to build a terrestrial wireless network.
Instead the agency opted to initiate a rule-making process,
proposing a path for making the satellite airwaves that Dish
acquired available for mobile broadband use.
"We're optimistic that the FCC can complete its rulemaking
by the end of the summer," said Tom Cullen, Dish's executive
vice president.
Dish argued in its comments to the FCC that the buildout
requirements and penalties in the proposed rulemaking were more
stringent than rules adopted for all other terrestrial services.
Spectrum licensed to Deutsche Telekom AG's
T-Mobile USA has a 15-year buildout term, and Verizon Wireless
and AT&T Inc each have 10 years to cover 75 percent of the
population using certain airwaves that they hold, Dish said.
Verizon Wireless is a joint venture of Verizon
Communications Inc and Vodafone Group Plc.
The current FCC proposal would require Dish to deploy
service to 70 percent of the population within seven years.
Dish said that it understood the agency's urgency to make
additional airwaves available and could agree to an aggressive
seven-year buildout if certain adjustments were made.
"We're prepared to help meet the challenge as soon as
reasonable modifications to the rules are approved," Cullen said
in a statement.
The company argued that its revised seven-year plan would
give it time to build and test the network, upgrade service and
billing systems and find partners to develop chipsets and
devices to run on the network.
Instead of automatic license termination as a penalty, the
company advocated for case-by-case consideration of enforcement
action such as monetary penalties.
Dish said it is prepared to spend billions of dollars to
deploy a cellular network utilizing Long Term Evolution (LTE)
technology, bringing another competitor to the wireless market.