* Dish shares fall in after-market trading
* Dish seeking to diversify beyond pay TV
By Liana B. Baker
March 2 The Federal Communications
Commission said on Friday it was delaying its decision on
whether Dish Network Corp can build a wireless cellular
network, a move that could hurt the value of the satellite
television company's newly acquired wireless assets.
Dish shares fell more than 3 percent in after market
trading.
Dish was seeking a waiver of its license to allow it to
build a purely terrestrial network, rather than one that
combines both satellite and terrestrial service.
The FCC denial does not mean the regulator will kill Dish's
wireless ambitions, said Brean Murray analyst Todd Mitchell.
"This will prolong the time frame but I do not think it
reduces the ultimate likelihood of approval," Mitchell said.
While the regulator said on Friday it had approved Dish's
license to acquire more than $3 billion worth of wireless
spectrum, an FCC spokesman said that a "rulemaking process will
best serve the public interest and maximize the long-term value
of the spectrum for the American economy."
Two sources close to the matter said the FCC is aiming to
make a decision on whether Dish can use its wireless spectrum to
build a cellular network by the end of the year.
Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen said on a conference call in
late February that if Dish was not granted a waiver, or if there
was a delay with a decision, it may have to look at alternatives
with its wireless assets, including writing down their value.
Dish did not respond to a request on Friday to clarify
whether it would still follow this plan to seek alternatives.
Mitchell, the Brean Murray analyst, said he interpreted
those comments as Ergen trying to put pressure on the FCC, and
were not a warning to Wall Street.
"Ergen's comments about rethinking the business plan if it
goes into this process were directed at the FCC, not investors,"
Mitchell said.
Dish spokesman Aaron Johnson said in a statement that "the
denial of those waivers will delay the advancement of some of
President Obama's and the FCC's highest priorities - namely
freeing up new spectrum for commercial use and introducing new
mobile broadband competition."
The company said it would work with the FCC on a rulemaking.
An FCC rulemaking could be a lengthy process that involves
the agency issuing proposed rules, collecting comments and then
issuing a final rule based on the commission's vote.
Dish has spent more than $3 billion on a wireless spectrum
it bought from DBSD and Terrestar last year. The second-largest
satellite TV provider in the United States is seeking to
diversify its business beyond pay TV.
Dish CEO Joe Clayton has previously said the company could
build a wireless network on its own or find a partner.
Analysts have said that Dish's spectrum could be an
acquisition target for AT&T if Dish had gained the
necessary approvals.
The denial of the waiver calls into question that plan and
how much its spectrum is worth. Cellular service is much more
valuable than satellite services, which are costly and used by
few customers.
Dish Network shares fell 3.5 percent to $28.25 per share in
extended trade on Friday, after closing 1.7 percent higher at
$29.27 in regular trade.