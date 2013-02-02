Feb 2 News Corp Fox Broadcasting unit
made a fresh attack on Dish Network Corp over the No. 2
U.S. satellite TV company's ad-skipping technology and related
PrimeTime Anytime appeal.
Dish's AutoHop features allow users to play back
commercial-free versions of certain primetime shows they record
from ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox.
"Dish's colorful allusions, over-the-top mockery, and
baseless accusations that Fox is attempting to relitigate the
30-year-old Sony case have one purpose: To draw the Court's
attention away from the fact that Dish is directly infringing
Fox's copyrights and breaching its license agreement with Fox,"
Fox said in a statement on Thursday.
Dish spokesman Bob Toevs declined to comment.
In November last year, a Los Angeles judge denied a bid by
Fox Broadcasting Company to block Dish Network's AutoHop. Fox
appealed and Dish hit back, leading to a war of words.
A legal battle erupted last year between Dish Network and
major U.S. broadcast networks over Dish's Hopper DVR, which
threatens to bring down the television business model by making
it possible for viewers to skip over commercials when they watch
recorded shows.
"Dish is attracting subscribers by offering them access to an
on-demand library of primetime programs which they did not have
to record themselves and which can be viewed commercial-free.
But Dish could not do this without breaching its license
agreement with Fox and infringing Fox's copyrights," Fox said.