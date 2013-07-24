* Fox brought copyright, breach of contract claims
* Fox sought to stop sales of commercial-skipping device
By Jonathan Stempel
July 24 A federal appeals court on Wednesday
rejected Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's effort to stop
Dish Network Corp from selling devices that let viewers
skip over commercials on primetime broadcast shows.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court
judge's refusal to temporarily halt sales of Dish's Hopper,
which contains the ad-skipping feature known as AutoHop, and a
related "marsupial-inspired" product called the Joey.
Introduced last year, AutoHop is available on shows recorded
with Dish's PrimeTime Anytime feature, which lets subscribers
record Fox, ABC, CBS and NBC primetime programs with one click,
and replay them commercial-free starting the day after they
broadcast. Recordings can be saved for eight days.
Fox and other networks have complained that AutoHop
infringes their copyrights, and could reduce revenue from
advertisers who are fearful that subscribers might fast-forward
past their commercials.
Dish is the second-largest U.S. satellite TV provider, and
has about 14 million customers. Its mascot for the Hopper is a
kangaroo.
MAKING COPIES
Last November, U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee in Los Angeles
said the parent of the Fox Broadcasting Co network did not
deserve a preliminary injunction to stop sales of products
featuring AutoHop or PrimeTime Anytime.
She said Fox failed to show that it would likely prevail on
its copyright infringement and breach of contract claims, or
otherwise face irreparable harm if sales were to continue.
Writing for a three-judge 9th Circuit panel, Circuit Judge
Sidney Thomas agreed that the copyright claims might fail
because it is "the user, not Dish" who makes the alleged illegal
copies of Fox programs such as "Glee" and "The Simpsons."
He said the breach of contract issue was a "much closer
call" given Dish's 2010 agreement to disable fast-forwarding
through commercials in "video on demand" programs.
But applying a "very deferential" standard of review, he
said Gee "did not clearly err" in concluding that PrimeTime
Anytime more closely resembled a DVR.
The 9th Circuit did not address the merits of Fox's case.
Wednesday's decision could "encourage other pay-TV providers
to offer similar services," wrote Christopher King, an analyst
at Stifel Nicolaus. "We suspect broadcasters are factoring
potential ad-skipping losses into their demands for
retransmission-content payments from Dish."
CONSUMER CHOICE
Twenty-First Century Fox spokesman Scott Grogin said the New
York-based company is disappointed with the decision.
"This is not about consumer choice or advances in
technology. It is about a company devising an unlicensed,
unauthorized service," he said. "We will review all of our
options and proceed accordingly."
Stanton Dodge, Dish's general counsel, said the Englewood,
Colorado-based company is pleased with the decision, calling it
a victory for consumers in an "important fight over the
fundamental rights of consumer choice and control."
The Fox networks were once part of News Corp, which
recently split broadcasting and movie operations from its
publishing operations, which include the Wall Street Journal.
ABC is owned by Walt Disney Co, CBS by CBS Corp
, and NBC by Comcast Corp.
CBS and NBC, like Fox, also sued Dish last year in
California over the Hopper.
The case is Fox Broadcasting Co et al v. Dish Network LLC et
al, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 12-57048.