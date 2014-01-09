Jan 8 Dish Network Corp is terminating
its bid for LightSquared Inc, the bankrupt telecom firm whose
wireless spectrum Dish has been coveting, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Pay-TV network operator Dish is expected to disclose its
letter of termination of the bid as soon as Thursday morning,
the Journal said. ()
The move is the latest twist in a long-running saga
involving LightSquared's portfolio of wireless spectrum, or
broadband frequencies, in the United States. Dish offered $2.2
billion to buy LightSquared, a bid that the telecom firm's
controlling shareholder, Harbinger Capital Partners, said
undervalued the target's assets.
Dish Network and LightSquared could not immediately be
reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business
hours.