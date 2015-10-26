By Malathi Nayak
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 26 Dish Network Corp will
begin experimenting with automated ad sales, moving away from
the pay-TV industry's years-old way of selling ads through phone
calls, paperwork and in-person deal-making.
Dish will open up a digital ad market to let advertisers buy
linear television ads as a beta test before officially launching
at a later date, the company said in a statement on Monday.
"We're bringing the ease of digital ad buying to the TV
marketplace," Adam Gaynor, vice president of media sales and
analytics at Dish, said in an interview.
Dish will work with ad-buying firms Rocket Fuel, TubeMogul
and DataXu, the company said.
Similar to the stock market, automated or programmatic ad
technology allows each ad impression to be offered up by sellers
on a digital ad exchange so buyers make real-time bids based on
data about individuals they aim to target.
Television still represents the largest slice of advertising
revenue but digital advertising is growing quickly, chipping
away at TV's dominance. Advertisers are expected to spend $70.6
billion this year on TV and $58.6 billion on digital media
including mobile, according to research firm eMarketer.
As more eyeballs shift to online video on digital services
and advertisers get used to the flexibility of buying, selling
and placing digital ads on the fly, the pay-TV industry has come
under pressure to employ a similar strategy.
"Our goal is to go get online (advertising) budgets," Gaynor
said.
Pay-TV providers like Dish collect customer data through
their set-top boxes that is already being used for targeted
advertising. Dish will use 80 specifications such age, gender,
and education and plans to bring in more data sets moving
forward to make targeting more sophisticated, Gaynor said.
Dish's set-top boxes collect data on whether the ad ran on
the TV set or was skipped that is feedback for advertisers,
Gaynor said.
On the Web, ads can be placed instantly. Television ads can
be bought in real-time but it takes a couple of days to be
slotted into programming, he added.
Late last year, Walt Disney Co's ESPN experimented
with programmatic ad auctions for its SportsCenter show.
Disney's ABC and Comcast Corp's NBC have dipped their
toes into programmatic ad-buying on their online video offerings
but not yet on television programming.
While the networks ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox and their
affiliates sell ad slots independently, programmers such as the
Food Network could use Dish's automated ad market, Gaynor said.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)