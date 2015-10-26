(Adds detail on Dish's ad inventory and household reach)
By Malathi Nayak
NEW YORK Oct 26 Dish Network Corp will
begin experimenting with automated ad sales, moving away from
the pay-TV industry's years-old way of selling ads through phone
calls, paperwork and in-person deal-making.
Dish will open up a digital ad market to let advertisers buy
linear television ads as a beta test before officially launching
at a later date, the company said in a statement on Monday.
"We're bringing the ease of digital ad buying to the TV
marketplace," Adam Gaynor, vice president of media sales and
analytics at Dish, said in an interview.
Dish will work with ad-buying firms Rocket Fuel, TubeMogul
and DataXu, the company said.
Automated or programmatic ad technology allows each ad
impression to be offered up by sellers on a digital ad exchange
and buyers make real-time bids based on data about individuals
they aim to target.
Television still represents the largest slice of advertising
revenue but digital advertising is growing quickly. Advertisers
are expected to spend $70.6 billion this year on TV and $58.6
billion on digital media including mobile, according to research
firm eMarketer.
As more eyeballs shift to online video on digital services
and advertisers get used to the flexibility of buying, selling
and placing digital ads on the fly, the pay-TV industry is under
pressure to follow suit.
"Our goal is to go get online (advertising) budgets," Gaynor
said.
Pay-TV providers collect customer data through set-top
boxes. Dish's automated ad market can reach 8 million households
with set-top boxes that record data useful for targeted
advertising.
Dish will use 80 specifications like age, gender, and
education and plans to bring in more data sets, Gaynor said.
Dish's set-top boxes record whether the ad ran on the TV set
or was skipped which is feedback for advertisers, Gaynor said.
Digital ads can be placed instantly. Television ads can be
bought in real-time but it takes a couple of days to be slotted
into programming, he added.
Late last year, Walt Disney Co's ESPN experimented
with programmatic ad auctions for its SportsCenter show.
Disney's ABC and Comcast Corp's NBC have tested
programmatic ad-buying on their online video offerings.
Pay-TV providers have access to two minutes per hour of ad
time in local programming. While ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox and their
affiliates sell ad slots independently, commercials from Dish's
ad inventory can run on channels such as the Food Network,
Gaynor said.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)