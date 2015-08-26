Aug 26 Dish Network Corp said
subscribers have lost access to more than 100 local stations due
to a distribution dispute with Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc
, affecting viewers of a string of ABC, CBS, Fox, and
NBC channels.
Dish said 129 stations in 36 states and the District of
Columbia were pulled from its service on Tuesday, in the latest
of a string of distribution disputes between media conglomerates
and pay TV companies such as Dish.
Dish and Sinclair had agreed on fees to carry its TV
stations but the broadcaster was holding out to try to negotiate
a carriage agreement for a cable channel it does not yet own,
Dish, the second-largest U.S. satellite TV company, said in a
statement.
"Sinclair rejected our extension offer and has chosen to use
innocent consumers as pawns to gain leverage for the economic
benefit of Sinclair, while causing substantial harm and
disruption to the lives of consumers," said Warren Schlichting,
Dish's senior vice president of programming.
Sinclair could not immediately be reached for comment
outside regular U.S. business hours.
Dish had filed a complaint with the Federal Communications
Commission on Aug. 15 regarding Sinclair's intention to black
out channels.
Dish asked for a stay action the next day after the two
companies agreed to a short-term contract extension to
renegotiate a new retransmission agreement.
Like other pay-TV operators, Dish has been losing
subscribers as viewers shift to online video offerings by rivals
such as Netflix Inc.
In another distribution dispute in December, CBS Corp
and Dish reached a multiyear deal hours after CBS pulled
CBS, CBS Sports and Showtime from top Dish markets, blacking out
NFL football games and TV shows such as "The Big Bang Theory."
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)