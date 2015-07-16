WASHINGTON, July 16 U.S. Federal Communications Commission members are reviewing the results of a staff review of bidding by entities affiliated with Dish Network Corp in a recent airwaves auction, Chairman Tom Wheeler said on Thursday.

Wheeler declined to elaborate whether the staff believe Dish's partners abused FCC rules by seeking some $3 billion in discounts aimed at small businesses. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)